Texas country singer dies in car crash in New Mexico

TAOS, New Mexico -- Rising Texas country singer Kylie Rae Harris has been killed in a traffic accident in northern New Mexico.

Harris' publicist confirmed her death. Harris was on her way to Taos when she was involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

The Taos County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old driver was also killed in the crash. The third driver was not injured.

The sheriff's office says alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, but details were not given.

Harris released her self-titled album earlier this year. She was featured in the syndicated documentary series "Troubadour, Texas."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
musicwoman killedu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dorian's floodwaters trap people in attics in North Carolina
Raiders' Antonio Brown will play Monday night, ESPN reports
Metallica to rock first-ever Chase Center concert, traffic big concern
New vaping warning from health officials after more deaths in U.S.
Who will be the next 'American Idol?' San Jose hosts auditions
WATCH IN 60: Ghost Ship verdict, SFO runway closing, "American Idol" auditions today
Dive-boat fire: Portraits emerge of victims in deadly blaze
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Roller coaster weekend
Tamron Hall discusses new talk show premiering on ABC-TV on Monday
Ghost Ship Fire Verdict: Max Harris acquitted, hung jury for Derick Almena
Ohio woman tried to smuggle baby in carry-on
73-year-old woman gives birth to twins in India
More TOP STORIES News