SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The severe winter weather in Texas and in other parts of the country is causing major concern about the nation's blood supply.
The American Red Cross and the American Association of Blood Banks have issued an urgent call for people to donate.
Blood centers are short at least 25,000 donations so far this month. The pandemic has created more barriers to getting enough blood.
RELATED: ABC7, Red Cross partner to help bring awareness for need of blood donations
You can find out where to help by calling the Red Cross at this number: 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
You can schedule an appointment to make a lifesaving blood donation here.
Texans in desperate need of blood donations, Red Cross calls for help
BLOOD DONATIONS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News