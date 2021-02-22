blood donations

Texans in desperate need of blood donations, Red Cross calls for help

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The severe winter weather in Texas and in other parts of the country is causing major concern about the nation's blood supply.

The American Red Cross and the American Association of Blood Banks have issued an urgent call for people to donate.

Blood centers are short at least 25,000 donations so far this month. The pandemic has created more barriers to getting enough blood.

You can find out where to help by calling the Red Cross at this number: 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

You can schedule an appointment to make a lifesaving blood donation here.
