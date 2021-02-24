New Jersey plumber, family travel to Texas to help make critical repairs after storm

MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- A New Jersey plumber and his apprentice traveled 25 hours to storm-ravaged Texas to help out those in need.

Andrew Mitchell is a plumber and his brother-in-law, Isiah Pinnock, is an apprentice.

They went on a road trip that took them six states away to Texas.

The duo has family in Houston, but their journey goes way beyond going down to help the in-laws.

Mitchell and his wife Kisha bought $2,000 worth of plumbing supplies before they left New Jersey.

"Some people's home have lost power, heat, some people have been without water for days -- almost over a week," Kisha said.

They packed up baby Blake while uncle Isiah rode shotgun, and since arriving Sunday, they've been going house-to-house in Texas making critical plumbing repairs.

"People can't get water, so we drove down here on Saturday, got here on Sunday, we went straight to work," Kisha said. "Andrew and Isiah -- Isiah has been a huge helper, Andrew has been teaching him a lot, they have been getting busy and getting to work and we are really excited and thankful that we could be a blessing to other people."

And they have already made a difference.

No word on when the family is headed back, but they say there is so much work to be done to get families back on line.

