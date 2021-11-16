Society

Demand for food high this Thanksgiving at San Mateo nonprofit

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Demand for Thanksgiving food high at San Mateo nonprofit

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Samaritan House in San Mateo started giving out food for the Thanksgiving holiday meal this week, and says the need is enormous. Workers are expecting to help twice as many people this year than they did before the pandemic.

"The economy is deceptive. If you are at the top and have a nice portfolio, you are doing well. The bottom of the economy, getting enough safe work at a rate that affords you the ability to live here, that's a completely different story," said Bart Charlow, the CEO for Samaritan House.

Workers at Samaritan House say these are people who got behind during the shutdown and haven't caught up yet, or they work in the service industry and their employer went under, or they need help now that some of the government assistance programs have ended.

RELATED: Bay Area food banks grapple with surging costs, supply chain delays ahead of Thanksgiving

"It's a lot harder out there than people imagine and inflation kicked in! So, when we are looking at food like this....boy, that is expensive now," Charlow said, referring to the turkey and Thanksgiving fixings.

"I am a health care worker. I don't make a lot of money. I have bills to pay," said Lisa Trevigne of San Mateo as she picked up supplies for her Thanksgiving meal. She plans to host neighbors for the holiday.

"I live in a building where there are a lot of old people in the building. They can't get out as much, I like to help them as well," she said.

RELATED: Shoppers brace themselves as Thanksgiving dinner will cost more this year

The good news is Samaritan House is not worried about running out of food.

"We are doing well in donations. We have good support from Second Harvest Food Bank and all the grocery stores you probably shop at. Individual service groups all bring us turkeys," Charlow said.

Samaritan House used to only need to set aside two Saturdays for this holiday food distribution. But the need is so high right now, it will take a week to serve all those who have asked for help.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan mateothanksgivingcoronavirusfood drivedonations
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News