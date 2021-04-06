The College of Adaptive Arts opens new location at Saratoga's West Valley College

SARATOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- The College of Adaptive Arts (CAA) delivers lifelong learning and an equitable collegiate experience to adults with special needs. CAA founders, DeAnna Pursai and Pamela Lindsay strive to illuminate the interests and talents of students with special abilities through diverse learning opportunities.
"I don't believe there's anything out there, that we can find, that's a lifelong model," said co-founder and executive director DeAnna Pursai. "And once you receive your diploma, you're welcomed and encouraged to come back and re-enroll and continue to learn and grow forever."
Founded in 2009, CAA humbly opened its doors offering a single musical theatre class to 12 adult students. Today, the college has grown exponentially, enrolling 140+ students ages 18 to 73 in online programs.
CAA features a unique accreditation standards model based on how students learn and their respective needs.
"Our vision has been to have that equitably placed on a community college campus, and then that expanded vision of having it on every community college campus," said co-founder and dean of instruction Dr. Pam Lindsay. "We're really excited that we now are on our first official campus here at West Valley College."
Situated in Saratoga, West Valley College is partnering with College of Adaptive Arts to serve as a new location for CAA's instruction and operations when in-person classes resume.
With your help, CAA can continue to grow, thrive, and touch more lives. This year, CAA's Virtual Gala takes the place of the Golf Classic to help raise funds during the pandemic. The CAA Impossible Dream Virtual Fundraising Gala celebrates College of Adaptive Arts' new home at West Valley College and will be held on Saturday, April 10 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
