The North Face closing its only store in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another blow to downtown San Francisco. The North Face announced on Thursday that it's closing its only store in the city on Post Street later this month.

The outdoor retailer was founded in San Francisco back in 1964. The Post Street location is the company's only store in the city.

And late Thursday afternoon, The Chronicle reports that Zara is closing its Union Square store on Post Street as well.

Thursday's announcement comes a week after Macy's confirmed that it's closing Union Square flagship.

Since the start of 2023, more than three dozen downtown San Francisco retailers have closed or announced plans to close.

