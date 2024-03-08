  • Watch Now

The North Face closing its only store in San Francisco

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Friday, March 8, 2024
The North Face closing its only store in SF
The North Face announced on Thursday that it's closing its only San Francisco store on Post Street later this month.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another blow to downtown San Francisco. The North Face announced on Thursday that it's closing its only store in the city on Post Street later this month.

The outdoor retailer was founded in San Francisco back in 1964. The Post Street location is the company's only store in the city.

MORE: The North Face is moving from Bay Area to Denver after tax incentive offer

And late Thursday afternoon, The Chronicle reports that Zara is closing its Union Square store on Post Street as well.

Thursday's announcement comes a week after Macy's confirmed that it's closing Union Square flagship.

Since the start of 2023, more than three dozen downtown San Francisco retailers have closed or announced plans to close.

