The Ramses Exhibition highlights rich history at the de Young Museum

Ramses II was the 3rd pharaoh of the 19th Dynasty in Egypt and is considered the most celebrated and powerful pharaoh.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Check out the dazzling display of gold jewelry and the superb workmanship of Egyptian artists at The Ramses Exhibition in San Francisco's de Young Museum.

"There's something for everybody, you have sculptures that show Ramses as the great pharaoh, colossal sculptures," said Renée Dreyfus, Distinguished Curator in Charge of Ancient Art for Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. "You'll see necklaces, and earrings, and bracelets made out of pure gold."

Ramses II was the third pharaoh of the 19th Dynasty in Egypt and is considered the most celebrated and powerful pharaoh. Visitors can learn about the history of Ramses II with unique, immersive activities.

"Very excited to be able to present a wide variety of multimedia opportunities in this exhibition," explained Dreyfus. "Videos, photo blow-ups, virtual reality, interactive experiences."

It took years of planning and collaboration to bring this exhibition to life, learn more about it in the video above.

Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs is at the de Young Museum through Feb. 12. Visit here for more information.