CRIME

Prosthetic leg stolen during San Francisco car break-in

A police officer attends a 2017 law enforcement symposium at the University of San Francisco on Jan. 5, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A man lost his prosthetic leg after an auto burglar broke into the man's vehicle Saturday in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of an auto burglary in the first block of Cleveland Street.

There they learned the 41-year-old victim's vehicle was broken into, with just the prosthetic leg reported missing, police said.

Officers were unable to provide a description of the burglar and no arrest has been made as of Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
auto theftburglaryprostheticSan FranciscoSouth of Market
(Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
CRIME
Man sends message after he says his thermostat was 'hacked'
Ex-NBA player Glen Davis avoids jail time in marijuana bust
EXCLUSIVE: iCloud captures joyride in car stolen from SJ family
Parents arrested after toddler's body found in acid
Suspect in custody after wild chase from Antioch to Caldecott Tunnel
More crime
Top Stories
Trump administration terminates federal grant for high-speed rail project
Oakland teachers, parents gearing up for strike
Pres. Obama, Stephen Curry, John Legend attending Oakland Obama Foundation event
Yosemite's famous 'firefall' returns as spectators flock to the park
'Mean Gays' is 'Mean Girls' in drag
Man sends message after he says his thermostat was 'hacked'
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
Woman killed, 6 others displaced, in San Mateo house fire
Show More
Ginsburg returns to Supreme Court bench in public session after surgery
VIDEO: 'Snow moon' lights up Bay Area sky
EXCLUSIVE: iCloud captures joyride in car stolen from SJ family
VTA asking for public input on proposed cuts to bus routes
New bill could eliminate speed limit on I-5, Hwy 99
More News