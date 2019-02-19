A man lost his prosthetic leg after an auto burglar broke into the man's vehicle Saturday in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood, police said Tuesday.Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of an auto burglary in the first block of Cleveland Street.There they learned the 41-year-old victim's vehicle was broken into, with just the prosthetic leg reported missing, police said.Officers were unable to provide a description of the burglar and no arrest has been made as of Tuesday.