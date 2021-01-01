SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Wednesday morning, a family wrote to the online Bay Area community pleading for the return of their daughter's stuffed yellow bear that was taken in a car break-in at Golden Gate Park.
Nicole Emmerichs was walking with her daughter Gwen Decambra in the park on Monday night when they discovered someone stole her purse and two backpacks from the trunk of her vehicle.
The pair drove around the immediate area and recovered nearly all the stolen items that night.
RELATED: Arrests made in SF home invasion burglary spree where senior couple's life savings was stolen
But they couldn't find Gwen's beloved teddy bear named "Bear."
"My dad won it for me from a Denny's," Gwen said. "But what's important is that it's been with me through a lot of stuff. My parents divorce, all my hospital stuff."
The bear was the girl's prized companion during her recent hospital stays with bouts of severe asthma.
RELATED: Buses filled with elves to deliver toys to hundreds of kids with serious illnesses
Emmerichs posted the story online, hoping someone will return the beloved toy.
Family hopes thieves return special teddy bear stolen from car at Golden Gate Park
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News