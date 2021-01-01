Family hopes thieves return special teddy bear stolen from car at Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Wednesday morning, a family wrote to the online Bay Area community pleading for the return of their daughter's stuffed yellow bear that was taken in a car break-in at Golden Gate Park.Nicole Emmerichs was walking with her daughter Gwen Decambra in the park on Monday night when they discovered someone stole her purse and two backpacks from the trunk of her vehicle.The pair drove around the immediate area and recovered nearly all the stolen items that night.But they couldn't find Gwen's beloved teddy bear named "Bear.""My dad won it for me from a Denny's," Gwen said. "But what's important is that it's been with me through a lot of stuff. My parents divorce, all my hospital stuff."The bear was the girl's prized companion during her recent hospital stays with bouts of severe asthma.Emmerichs posted the story online, hoping someone will return the beloved toy.