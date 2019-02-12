Tiger discovered at vacant home to be cared for at facility north of Houston

A tiger found at a vacant home in southeast Houston is on the move to a new facility.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A caged tiger discovered in an abandoned southeast Houston home is headed for a new life.

The 350-pound tiger was being transported to Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas on Tuesday.

The 1,400-acre facility already has more than 800 resident animals, including two tigers, the ranch says.

Learn more about the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas.



On Monday, a person who went to an abandoned home to smoke marijuana first discovered the big cat there, police say.

The tiger was being kept in a cage that was not large or sturdy enough for a creature of its size.

"A concerned citizen called 311. They were trying to get into this house to smoke marijuana. We questioned them as to whether they were under the effects of the drugs or they actually saw a tiger. They saw a tiger in this building, this vacant house that's obviously been abandoned for some time," said Sgt. Jason Alderete, of HPD's Major Offenders, Livestock Animal Cruelty Unit.

After the discovery, the tiger stayed the night at BARC Animal Shelter in that same cage.

Tuesday morning, it was delicately transferred to the trailer that will bring the animal to its new home in Murchison, a few hours north of Houston.

The Humane Society of the United States shared photos of the animal's transport.



So far, no one has come forward as the tiger's owner. However, it seems to be in good health.

It even drew a crowd as it was on the move.

"I work around the corner, and I wanted to see it I for myself, took some pictures, too," said Anthony Jones.



Possession of a tiger is illegal in the city of Houston. However, it is legal in Texas.

Fines range from $500 - $2,000.

A tiger found in a home is moving to Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in north Texas.

