to tell the truth

Lil Rel Howery, D.L. Hughley, Joel McHale interrogate contestants on 'To Tell the Truth' | EXCLUSIVE

Sneak peek: Will Lil Rel Howery, D.L. Hughley and Joel McHale be able to find out who is the wheelchair motocross champion?
EMBED <>More Videos

Lil Rel Howery, D.L. Hughley, Joel McHale on 'To Tell the Truth'

Emmy-nominated "black-ish" star Anthony Anderson continues to bring laughs to the screen with his game show, "To Tell the Truth," where celebrity panelists guess which contestant is telling the truth about their unique skill, job or achievement. In this exclusive sneak peek, Lil Rel Howery, D.L. Hughley and Joel McHale try to figure out which of the contestants is a wheelchair motocross champion.

Howery started off the line of questioning by asking the contestants how long they've been training. The first contestant said he's been doing motocross since 2004, when he was 8. The second contestant answered that he's been training since 2013.

And the third?

"What was the question? Sorry... I was spacing out," the third contestant answered.

"He seems more like a surfer than a skateboarder," "Card Sharks" host McHale joked.

Anderson's mom, Mama Doris, also lights up the stage with her funny commentary and banter with her son.

RELATED | 'The Hustler' with Craig Ferguson returns to ABC

Fans can also catch Anderson on "black-ish," a comedy that has now earned him seven lead actor Emmy nominations.

RELATED | ABC's 'Celebrity Dating Game' brings laughs, music and potential romance

"To Tell the Truth" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT | 9 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityactortelevisionabc primetimeblack'ishabcto tell the truthotrcgame show
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News