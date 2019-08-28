Toddler killed by falling store display at Orland Park, Illinois mall

ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- A 2-year-old girl died after part of a store display fell and struck her on the head inside the Akira store at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park, Illinois, Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

Fire officials said the girl was at the Akira with her aunt when part of a display, possibly a mirror, fell and struck her on the head. How the store display fell was not immediately clear.

A doctor and nurse were also at the store and helped treat the girl until paramedics arrived. Orland Park police said officers and paramedics responded to the scene shortly before 2 p.m.

Paramedics performed medical treatment at the scene, then transported the girl to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she died from her injuries.

Video from a shopper in the mall shows paramedics at the scene, one carrying a stretcher, as worried shoppers look on.

It's apparent from police and fire radio communications that several people at the shopping center tried to help.

"We're getting numerous calls about a large metal object falling on a baby at Akira in the mall," one dispatcher said.

"We're still on the phone with a caller," said another dispatcher. "They're advising they're doing CPR on a child. A mirror fell on them."

Akira is a Chicago-based chain of clothing stores that started in Wicker Park. The company released a statement, saying, "We are devastated by this tragic event. We are working to collect all the details."

A spokesperson for the mall also released a statement, saying, "Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the child. Questions regarding this tragic accident should be directed to Akira or to the Orland Park Police Department, which is conducting an investigation and can answer questions."

Orland Park police are investigating the incident. No further details about the victim or the circumstances have been released.
