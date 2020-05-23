'Good luck to you': Tom Hanks celebrates graduating seniors at his alma mater, Oakland's Skyline High School

Big Day for Skyline High School in Oakland, CA! Glad to be a part of it! Hanx, ‘74. pic.twitter.com/XWna7mdiYa — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) May 22, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Actor Tom Hanks celebrated students at his alma mater today.He had a special message for the class of 2020 at Skyline High School in Oakland at their virtual graduation ceremony."I would like to think that just as Skyline provided me with a direction and instinct to follow, the same has happened for you. Good luck to you, and also, congratulations," Hanks said.Hanks graduated from Skyline in 1974.The Bay Area native and Oscar winner shared a photo on Twitter Friday from his senior year at the high school.Though it's hard to compete with Tom Hanks, here at ABC7 also want to give our congrats to all of Skyline's graduates!