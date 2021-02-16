NC tornado destroys several houses; kills 3, injures at least 10

"It's something unlike I have ever seen before. A lot of destruction. It's going to be a long recovery process," Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said.
It happened around midnight Monday into Tuesday.
The National Weather Service reports several homes were damaged by the suspected tornado. Brunswick County Emergency Management reported that many people had been trapped inside their damaged homes.
RAW: Daylight reveals extent of damage in Brunswick County
The worst damage happened at Ocean Ridge Plantation Community, according to our sister station WTVD. All of the injuries and fatalities happened in that area.
Rescue operations were underway in the early hours of the morning and several missing persons reports had been filed. However, investigators now say all those who were missing have now been found.