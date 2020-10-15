Society

Retired toy engineer builds massive Halloween display from scratch

EAST AURORA, NY -- A retired Fisher-Price toy engineer created a now-viral Halloween display at his New York home.

The display features a giant animatronic spider, which climbs down a large web as smaller spiders bounce around the web.

"With so much going on this year, I thought Halloween wasn't going to be the same and I felt if there was ever a time that we needed something other to look at it was now," David Moomaw said.

Moomaw started building his Halloween creation from scratch in May.

RELATED: Will it be safe to trick-or-treat this year?

He sewed and painted the huge spider himself, building a crane that allowed it to "crawl" from the roof down to the yard.

Moomaw said he enjoyed doing this so much, he has even bigger plans for next year's display.

RELATED: NC family transforms home into Halloween neighborhood hotspot with dozens of skeletons
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkhalloweenviral videoviral
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
﻿Some East Bay residents frustrated with PG&E over power outage
Glass Fire: Family fights to save winery from wildfire
Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination
Biden to face voters in ABC News Town Hall from Philadelphia
EDD bungles claim, leaving mom and son homeless
Expert talks COVID-19 holiday travel concerns
Show More
Experts answers EDD, unemployment questions
MAP: PG&E knocks out power to thousands in Bay Area
VIDEO: Shy mountain lion meets 2 rescued cubs at Oakland Zoo
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Texas billionaire charged in largest US tax fraud case
More TOP STORIES News