1 dead, 1 seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in San Jose

Crash scene in San Jose, California on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- At least one person has died following a three-vehicle, hit-and-run traffic collision in East San Jose on Tuesday night, according to police.

The collision was first reported at 10:12 p.m. at the intersection of Alum Rock and Jackson avenues, Officer Gina Tepoorten said.

Tepoorten said a 1999 Honda sedan traveling eastbound on Alum Rock Avenue hit a 2016 Tesla going northbound on Jackson Avenue. The Honda then veered into the westbound lanes of Alum Rock and hit a 2019 Dodge Durango.

After the collision, the driver of the Honda fled the scene, Tepoorten said. He hasn't been located. The drivers of the Dodge and Tesla - both only identified as men - were uninjured, remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

According to Tepoorten, two male passengers in the Honda needed to be extricated by San Jose Fire Department crews. They were transported to a hospital where one of them died and the other is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of Alum Rock and Jackson avenues will be closed until 6 a.m. Tepoorten said the death marks the 46th fatal collision in the city this year and the victim is the 48th person to die in a traffic collision this year.

The driver of the Honda is only described as a Hispanic man in his 40s with a thin build. He was wearing a red jersey at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information on the case or sees the suspect is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Brian McMahon at (408) 277-4654. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-STOP (7867).
