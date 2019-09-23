Traffic

1 dead in crash on SB Hwy 101 off-ramp in Sunnyvale

(KGO-TV)

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- At least one person has died in a solo-vehicle crash on the southbound U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp at the Lawrence Expressway in Sunnyvale early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the crash was first reported at 2:47 a.m. Officers arrived to find one person who died at the scene. There are no immediate reports of other people injured.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner's office is enroute to the scene and the southbound off-ramp has been closed with no estimated time of reopening. No lanes of the freeway are currently blocked.

No further information is immediately available.
