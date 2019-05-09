1 person killed in 4 car crash on Highway 12 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died in a chain reaction crash in Fairfield. It happened on Highway 12 near Beck Avenue, not far from Interstate 80 and the Jelly Belly Factory.The CHP says four cars were stopped at a red light, when a white service van rear-ended one of the cars, causing the chain reaction.The driver of the first car that was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.