FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died in a chain reaction crash in Fairfield. It happened on Highway 12 near Beck Avenue, not far from Interstate 80 and the Jelly Belly Factory.
The CHP says four cars were stopped at a red light, when a white service van rear-ended one of the cars, causing the chain reaction.
The driver of the first car that was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 person killed in 4 car crash on Highway 12 in Fairfield
