3 hospitalized after 7 vehicle crash on I-280 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Three people have been hospitalized after a seven-vehicle on northbound I-280 freeway near Hwy 87 in San Jose, firefighters said. Firefighters said the rain was a factor in the crash.Two people were trapped in separate vehicles. One patient inside a small dark-colored sedan was extricated using the Jaws of Life. A tow on a fire engine was used to pull away a white pickup truck that had pinned the dark-colored sedan into the center median.