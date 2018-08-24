All lanes of I-880 reopen in Hayward following acid leak

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4043490" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There's a massive backup on Interstate 880 in Hayward due to a truck that's leaking acid nearby. Here's a look at the traffic from SKY7.

All lanes of Interstate 880 in Hayward are back open after they were closed for hours because of a hazardous acid spill.Traffic near the Winton Avenue exit is flowing much more smoothly than it was earlier in the afternoon. The southbound and northbound lanes of I-880 have both reopened.Earlier, acid was smoldering and putting up orange smoke on the southbound shoulder.The driver of the truck carrying sulfuric acid noticed one of the containers was leaking around 12:30 p.m. About 300 gallons of the acid spilled, triggering the freeway closure and a shelter-in-place to go into effect for the area, which includes Southland Mall.Hazmat teams were able to neutralize the acid and the shelter-in-place was lifted.No one was hurt.