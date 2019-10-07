All lanes of WB I-580 reopen in Castro Valley after big rig fire spreads to brush

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes of westbound I-580 have reopened near Eden Canyon Road in Castro Valley after a big rig fire spread to brush.
Crews put out the fire and contained 100 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled on the roadway.
The lane closure caused major delays in the area during the morning commute.
