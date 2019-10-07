Traffic

All lanes of WB I-580 reopen in Castro Valley after big rig fire spreads to brush

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes of westbound I-580 have reopened near Eden Canyon Road in Castro Valley after a big rig fire spread to brush.

Crews put out the fire and contained 100 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled on the roadway.

The lane closure caused major delays in the area during the morning commute.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcastro valleybrush firetruck firei 580road closure
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter injured, 3 rescued in SF fire
PG&E issues power shutoff watch for most of Bay Area on Wednesday, Thursday
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Firefighters stop forward progress of American Canyon brush fire
Baby goats just want to have fun
49ers hosting Browns on MNF on ABC7
Monday Night Football: 49ers to help boy with cancer, VTA says prepare for crowds
Show More
Judge rejects President Trump's challenge to tax return turnover
Expert: Bay Area gas prices could drop under $4 per gallon
WATCH IN 60: 49ers help boy with cancer, Fleet Week in SF, Napa man wins pumpkin contest
AccuWeather forecast: Hot again, unhealthy air possible
Fleet Week 2019 to draw crowds of more than 1 million
More TOP STORIES News