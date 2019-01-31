All lanes re-opened after multi-car crash on Bay Bridge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5115247" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A multi-car accident is causing serious traffic issues on the Bay Bridge.

Traffic on the Bay Bridge was stopped after a crash involving several vehicles. It happened on the westbound part of the bridge near Treasure Island, just after 2 p.m.According to the California Highway Patrol, at least three cars were involved. CHP confirms to ABC7 news that they detained one woman in connection with this crash.Authorities also said two of the cars involved left the scene with one coming back sometime later.The crash blocked all but one lane but has since been cleared.Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.