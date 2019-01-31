TRAFFIC

All lanes re-opened after multi-car crash on Bay Bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

A multi-car accident on the Bay Bridge has slowed traffic before the Thursday evening commute.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Traffic on the Bay Bridge was stopped after a crash involving several vehicles. It happened on the westbound part of the bridge near Treasure Island, just after 2 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at least three cars were involved. CHP confirms to ABC7 news that they detained one woman in connection with this crash.

Authorities also said two of the cars involved left the scene with one coming back sometime later.
EMBED More News Videos

A multi-car accident is causing serious traffic issues on the Bay Bridge.



The crash blocked all but one lane but has since been cleared.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficbay bridgetraffic accidenttraffic delaycar crashcrashSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SF residents voice opposition, support for plan to charge drivers on Lombard
Golden Gate Bridge's concrete foundations to be inspected
Proposal to charge up to $10 drive on SF's Lombard Street
With bike lanes in place, Folsom-Howard Streetscape Project eyes longer-term improvements
More Traffic
Top Stories
Marin Catholic HS creates special message for Jared Goff
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Jussie Smollett's family releases statement on attack of 'Empire' actor
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm heading to Bay Area
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at SFO
Brady & Goff share similar paths to Super Bowl LIII
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Larry Beil knows musicals?
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
DRONEVIEW7: See the A's proposed gondola route
April the Giraffe picks the Super Bowl winner
More News