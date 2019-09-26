Amtrak train strikes, kills person in Hayward

ALERT: Due to a trespasser incident south of Hayward (HAY), Train 525 will now reroute missing stops at HAY and Fremont (FMT). ACE Trains 5 and 7 will honor ticketed Capitol Corridor customers on their service. #CapitolCorridor — Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) September 26, 2019

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Hayward this morning.Amtrak authorities say the person was trespassing, possibly in a vehicle, before they were struck.Capitol Corridor first reported delays after 8 a.m. Westbound Train 523 was involved, which goes from Sacramento to SanJose.ACE Train service has not been impacted.