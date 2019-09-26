Traffic

Amtrak train strikes, kills person in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Hayward this morning.

Amtrak authorities say the person was trespassing, possibly in a vehicle, before they were struck.

Capitol Corridor first reported delays after 8 a.m. Westbound Train 523 was involved, which goes from Sacramento to San
Jose.

ACE Train service has not been impacted.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

