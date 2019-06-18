Traffic

Bay Bridge lanes, Treasure Island off-ramp reopen after crash

Traffic headed to Bay Bridge from San Francisco on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (KGO-TV)

TREASURE ISLAND, Calif. -- All eastbound lanes on the Bay Bridge have reopened after a hit-and-run crash blocked the Treasure Island off-ramp and multiple lanes Tuesday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

A driver traveling east on Interstate Highway 80 around 7:20 a.m. got hit from behind, lost control, and flew into impact attenuation barrels, according to CHP spokesman Officer Bert Diaz.

Three lanes on the bridge were initially closed along with the off-ramp. All lanes and the off-ramp reopened by about 10:10 a.m., Diaz said.

The driver who crashed into the barrels suffered minor injuries but did not require transport to a hospital, Diaz said.

He said there is no information immediately available about the hit-and-run suspect.
