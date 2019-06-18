Bay Bridge lanes, Treasure Island off-ramp reopen after crash

TREASURE ISLAND, Calif. -- All eastbound lanes on the Bay Bridge have reopened after a hit-and-run crash blocked the Treasure Island off-ramp and multiple lanes Tuesday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.A driver traveling east on Interstate Highway 80 around 7:20 a.m. got hit from behind, lost control, and flew into impact attenuation barrels, according to CHP spokesman Officer Bert Diaz.Three lanes on the bridge were initially closed along with the off-ramp. All lanes and the off-ramp reopened by about 10:10 a.m., Diaz said.The driver who crashed into the barrels suffered minor injuries but did not require transport to a hospital, Diaz said.He said there is no information immediately available about the hit-and-run suspect.