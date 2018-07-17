Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates

A bicyclist in Wisconsin plunged right into the split of a drawbridge as it was going up.The 37-year-old can be seen on video, released by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, going through the warning gates back on July 4.She then rides right into the opening of the bridge where the flat road meets the elevating part.A minute went by before anyone saw her trapped in the gap.Someone then rushed to tell the bridge operator to stop the opening.The woman was pulled to safety and is being treated for facial injuries.