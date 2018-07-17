TRAFFIC

Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates

EMBED </>More Videos

Bicyclist falls in drawbridge opening. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 17, 2018. (WPVI)

A bicyclist in Wisconsin plunged right into the split of a drawbridge as it was going up.

The 37-year-old can be seen on video, released by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, going through the warning gates back on July 4.

She then rides right into the opening of the bridge where the flat road meets the elevating part.

RELATED: Man rescued in Union City after being stuck in cement mixer for over 2 hours

A minute went by before anyone saw her trapped in the gap.

Someone then rushed to tell the bridge operator to stop the opening.

The woman was pulled to safety and is being treated for facial injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficu.s. & worldaccidentcrashbicyclebicycle crashcaught on videoWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
San Mateo Bridge lanes reopened after injury accident
SFMTA hosting workshops for Valencia Street bikeway improvements
LED streetlight conversion project in final phase
NB Hwy 101 ramp to EB Hwy 92 reopened in San Mateo
More Traffic
Top Stories
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
SoCal infant first to die from whooping cough since 2016
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
eBay cutting nearly 300 jobs
ESPYs 2018: Aly Raisman among athletes to be recognized
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Show More
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
2 firefighters injured battling wildfire near Yosemite National Park
Thailand soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
More News