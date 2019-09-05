Traffic

WB I-80 blocked in San Pablo after big rig hauling live chickens catches fire

Crash backup in San Pablo, California on Thursday, September 5, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN PABLO, Calif. -- All lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo are currently blocked due to a collision involving a big rig that has caught on fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 3:42 a.m. at San Pablo Dam Road.

According to the CHP, the big rig was hauling live chickens and was fully engulfed in flames.

There is no estimated time of reopening.



