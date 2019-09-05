WB I-80 blocked in San Pablo after big rig hauling live chickens catches fire

CHP officers are rescuing chickens right now from a big rig that crashed and caught fire. Many were killed- but they are finding some survivors pic.twitter.com/zV4dbSSLPh — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 5, 2019

The accident scene on WB 80 in San Pablo. A big rig overturned and caught fire. The driver was taken to the hospital because of some cuts but is expected to be ok. The live chickens he was hauling did not survive. pic.twitter.com/j3xW2ibaVd — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 5, 2019

Westbound 80 is at a crawl. A big rig carrying live chickens crashed and caught fire. It is blocking all lanes in San Pablo- just past the San Pablo Dam Road exit. pic.twitter.com/eVbIxjE2dM — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 5, 2019

SAN PABLO, Calif. -- All lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo are currently blocked due to a collision involving a big rig that has caught on fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the collision was first reported at 3:42 a.m. at San Pablo Dam Road.According to the CHP, the big rig was hauling live chickens and was fully engulfed in flames.There is no estimated time of reopening.