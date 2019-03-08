Carpool cheater caught with dummies after driving in the carpool lane in the East Bay; faced HOV violation fine

Oakland, Calif. (KGO) -- "Don't break the law!" That is what the California Highway Patrol is saying after an officer caught a driver trying to cheat in the carpool lane.The officer found two dummies in the back seat of his car.The driver was heading eastbound on Interstate 80 in Oakland. The CHP says that driver was driving with a suspended license.He faces a minimum $500 HOV violation fine and his car was towed.