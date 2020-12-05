Traffic

Demonstrators cause traffic delays on Bay Bridge toward San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Demonstrators are causing traffic delays on the Bay Bridge Saturday afternoon.

Video shows a backup in westbound lanes heading toward San Francisco.

MAP: Live traffic conditions

The demonstration involves activists rallying in solidarity with farmers in India who are protesting against new agriculture measures in the country.

The demonstration began in Oakland Saturday morning, moved onto the bridge and is heading to the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, according to organizers with the Jakara Movement.

