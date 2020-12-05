SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Demonstrators are causing traffic delays on the Bay Bridge Saturday afternoon.
Video shows a backup in westbound lanes heading toward San Francisco.
MAP: Live traffic conditions
The demonstration involves activists rallying in solidarity with farmers in India who are protesting against new agriculture measures in the country.
The demonstration began in Oakland Saturday morning, moved onto the bridge and is heading to the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, according to organizers with the Jakara Movement.
Stay with ABC7 for more on this developing story
Demonstrators cause traffic delays on Bay Bridge toward San Francisco
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News