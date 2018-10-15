TRAFFIC

Fatal crash involving Caltrans vehicle shuts down southbound Hwy 101 in San Jose

A fatal crash involving a Caltrans vehicle shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 101 in San Jose. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A man died when his truck collided with a Caltrans truck that was trailing a sweeper vehicle on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose Monday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The crash was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 near the Brokaw Road off-ramp.

The Caltrans sweeper and a "shadow truck" behind it to protect it from traffic were traveling at about 5 mph south in the center divider of the highway, with the "shadow truck" partially in the far left highway lane, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.

A white Dodge Ram going about 65-70 mph in the far left lane then struck the back of the shadow truck. The Dodge driver died in the crash and his identity is not yet being released, Lee said.

The crash has prompted the closure of all southbound lanes of the highway, with traffic being diverted off on state Highway 87, according to Lee. CHP officers remain at the scene as of noontime and there is no estimate for when the lanes will reopen.
