TRAFFIC

Hwy 37, Hwy 12 closed due to roadway flooding

(KGO_TV)

Both directions of state Highway 37 in unincorporated Marin County and state Highway 12 in unincorporated Sonoma County are currently closed due to roadway flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said Highway 37 was closed around 1:22 a.m. as water started pooling over the lanes around 12:40 a.m. on the freeway between the junction with U.S. Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue.


Highway 12 near Sebastopol was closed around 12:30 a.m. between Morris Street and Llano Road. There is no estimated time of reopening for either roadway.

Both directions of Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek were closed due to a fallen tree around 1:40 a.m., according to police. A police dispatcher said there is no estimated time of reopening, but city and PG&E crews are on the scene.

There is no estimated time of reopening. No further information is immediately available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficweatherrainstormfloodingSonomaNapa
(Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
TRAFFIC
BART riders with disabilities frustrated with broken equipment
Eastbound Caldecott Tunnel bores reopen after vehicle fire
Richmond-San Rafael Bridge to undergo more retrofitting
San Jose aims to fill potholes quickly
More Traffic
Top Stories
Russian River flooding forces thousands to evacuate
Cohen says Trump knew about WikiLeaks email dump beforehand
Russian River could reach historic flood levels in Guerneville
Gilroy mom goes viral for burrito folding tutorial
TIMELINE: Atmospheric River making its way across Bay Area
Flooding, reports of mudslide in Cazadero
Santa Rosa breaks rain record
Oakland Unified officials say they are losing $1-million per day during strike
Show More
Famous Lake Berryessa spillway is active again
Rain closes several schools in Sonoma County
Rock out in the East Bay and help those in need
Marchand has goal, 2 assists as Bruins beat Sharks 4-1
PG&E rebate checks bounce due to temporary bank freeze
More News