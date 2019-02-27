Hwy 37, Hwy 12 closed due to roadway flooding

The CHP said Highway 37 was closed around 1:22 a.m. as water started pooling over the lanes around 12:40 a.m. on the freeway between the junction with U.S. Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue.
Novato- SR 37 closed again due to flooding, all lanes shut down between Atherton and 101 in both directions. pic.twitter.com/jJv5qSqRPn— Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 27, 2019
Highway 12 near Sebastopol was closed around 12:30 a.m. between Morris Street and Llano Road. There is no estimated time of reopening for either roadway.
Both directions of Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek were closed due to a fallen tree around 1:40 a.m., according to police. A police dispatcher said there is no estimated time of reopening, but city and PG&E crews are on the scene.
There is no estimated time of reopening. No further information is immediately available.