Hwy 37, Hwy 12 closed due to roadway flooding

Novato- SR 37 closed again due to flooding, all lanes shut down between Atherton and 101 in both directions. pic.twitter.com/jJv5qSqRPn — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 27, 2019

Both directions of state Highway 37 in unincorporated Marin County and state Highway 12 in unincorporated Sonoma County are currently closed due to roadway flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said Highway 37 was closed around 1:22 a.m. as water started pooling over the lanes around 12:40 a.m. on the freeway between the junction with U.S. Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue.Highway 12 near Sebastopol was closed around 12:30 a.m. between Morris Street and Llano Road. There is no estimated time of reopening for either roadway.Both directions of Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek were closed due to a fallen tree around 1:40 a.m., according to police. A police dispatcher said there is no estimated time of reopening, but city and PG&E crews are on the scene.There is no estimated time of reopening. No further information is immediately available.