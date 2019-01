A big rig overturned on northbound state Highway 242 in Concord Thursday morning, causing about 90 gallons of diesel fuel to spill, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. on northbound Highway 242 in the area of the Grant Street on-ramp.All northbound lanes of the highway were blocked by the jackknifed big-rig as of 8:25 a.m. and there is no estimate for when they will reopen, CHP officials said.