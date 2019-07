Sky7 over Sig Alert on Dumbarton Bridge- WB 84 near High Rise, 2 left lanes now open, delay around 25 mins. pic.twitter.com/NMpZ2zniIm — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) July 8, 2019

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- All lanes of the westbound Dumbarton Bridge/state Highway 84 are now clear after a traffic collision blocked multiple lanes early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the lanes were cleared at 6:34 a.m. after the three-vehicle collision was first reported on the bridge at 5:04 a.m.At least one person was transported with serious injuries.