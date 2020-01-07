traffic

Northbound lanes of I-880 shut down in Oakland due to crash involving big rig

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The northbound lanes of I-880 in Oakland are shut down near the Coliseum due to a crash involving a big rig.

Crews are working to clear the incident near 66th Avenue.

Tower cam video shows two cars were involved in the crash and drivers coming from East Oakland and San Leandro are stuck in the backup.

Northbound traffic is backed up for about four miles and southbound traffic is starting slow down to a crawl.

Click here for the latest traffic updates around the Bay Area.

The California Highway Patrol says there is no estimated time of reopening.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficoaklandcar crashtraffictraffic accidenttraffic delaycrash
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Drivers will start seeing radar signs in Marin County
Oxygen tanks spill in crash on I-880 in Oakland
WATCH IN 60: CHP maximum enforcement, high surf, Capitol Corridor sale
Vigil held for teens who died in Pleasanton crash on Christmas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
There are an estimated 46,000 vacant homes in the Bay Area, but why?
Parking control car overturns, shutting down busy streets in SF
Oakland sees increase in violent crimes in 2019
49ers vs Vikings tickets: Here are the highest and lowest prices
Finland proposes 4-day workweek, 6-hour workdays
Australia fires: Here's how to help
Oakland announces new plan to crack down on violence
Show More
2 kids shot after throwing snowballs at vehicle
Harvey Weinstein appears in NYC court, faces new charges in LA
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
BottleRock Napa Valley unveils 2020 lineup
Deadly Oakland laptop theft victim remembered, suspects back in court
More TOP STORIES News