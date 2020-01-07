Northbound lanes of I-880 shut down in Oakland due to crash involving big rig

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The northbound lanes of I-880 in Oakland are shut down near the Coliseum due to a crash involving a big rig.
Crews are working to clear the incident near 66th Avenue.
Tower cam video shows two cars were involved in the crash and drivers coming from East Oakland and San Leandro are stuck in the backup.
Northbound traffic is backed up for about four miles and southbound traffic is starting slow down to a crawl.
The California Highway Patrol says there is no estimated time of reopening.
