All lanes of northbound I-880 reopen in Oakland following shooting investigation

OAKLAND, Calif. -- All lanes of Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland have reopened after being closed for more than two hours to investigate a shooting that left a man injured.The shooting happened about 6:35 p.m. on northbound I-880 south of 98th Avenue, when a man driving a dark-colored sedan fired at the front passenger door of a green Toyota RAV4, striking one of two men inside, according to the California Highway Patrol.Investigators closed the northbound lanes of the freeway until almost 9 p.m., diverting heavy evening commute traffic onto 98th Avenue.The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital and the driver is being treated for injuries that the CHP said do not appear to be life threatening.The shooter is described as a black male in his 30s or 40s, the CHP said.The CHP is asking anyone who might have information about the shooting to call its investigation tip line at (707) 917-4491.