Traffic

All lanes of northbound I-880 reopen in Oakland following shooting investigation

OAKLAND, Calif. -- All lanes of Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland have reopened after being closed for more than two hours to investigate a shooting that left a man injured.

The shooting happened about 6:35 p.m. on northbound I-880 south of 98th Avenue, when a man driving a dark-colored sedan fired at the front passenger door of a green Toyota RAV4, striking one of two men inside, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators closed the northbound lanes of the freeway until almost 9 p.m., diverting heavy evening commute traffic onto 98th Avenue.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital and the driver is being treated for injuries that the CHP said do not appear to be life threatening.

The shooter is described as a black male in his 30s or 40s, the CHP said.

The CHP is asking anyone who might have information about the shooting to call its investigation tip line at (707) 917-4491.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficoaklandopdi 880policeroad closure
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon could impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News