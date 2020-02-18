San Francisco mayor proposes congestion pricing, Sunday and evening metering for parking

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In a letter to the SFMTA regarding tolls on busy roads, Mayor London Breed also wrote about congestion pricing and Sunday/evening metering to help alleviate the city's congested streets. These two proposals are part of the Curb Management Strategy the SFMTA Board of Directors is considering adopting at their meeting now underway.
RELATED: SFMTA considering dramatic changes to parking
In her letter, Breed writes, "We cannot make our streets wider, so we must find other solutions."
She went on to say, "The Curb Management Strategy highlights how pricing can help us tackle these challenges, and peer cities around the world have employed similar concepts."
The mayor also brought up why metering during the evenings and on Sundays will help small businesses.
"We have employed this model to our parking meters during weekdays and Saturdays before 6PM," she wrote. "However, we know that small businesses depend on customers in the evenings and on Sundays too. Today, when meters turn off during business hours, vehicles will stay parked, limiting others from coming to that space. The time has come to extend hours into the evening and on Sunday."
Reporter Lauren Martinez will have the latest on this story starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News. Follow her updates on Twitter here.
Mayor London Breed's full letter can be found in its entirety below:
February 18th, 2020
Hon. Malcom Heinicke, Chair
San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Board of Directors
1 South Van Ness Avenue, 7th Floor
San Francisco, CA 94103
Dear Chair Heinicke and Members of the Board of Directors,
I am writing to express my appreciation for the work by staff and others that went into developing the Curb Management Strategy that is before you today. As you consider this comprehensive plan, I would like to call out two of its recommendations that are essential to the future sustainability and livability of this city we all love: congestion pricing and Sunday and evening metering.
San Francisco has changed considerably over the past decade. We have experienced unprecedented growth in both population and jobs, paired with more options to move around the City like bikeshare and scooters. Just as the needs of our streets have changed, we must be willing to do things differently to achieve our mobility objectives. The Curb Management Strategy recommendations ensure San Francisco is using its limited street space to achieve our collective goals: a safe and equitable transportation system that supports the City today and into the future.
Congestion Pricing
Today, people traveling in San Francisco experience gridlock on a daily basis, particularly downtown and in Soma. This is frustrating for drivers, but it also has a negative impact on the entire city. Families that depend on Muni and emergency responders are delayed. Pedestrians and cyclists are less safe. Businesses receive their deliveries late and everyone, particularly those in our most sensitive communities, breath more polluted air. We cannot make our streets wider, so we must find other solutions.
The Curb Management Strategy highlights how pricing can help us tackle these challenges, and peer cities around the world have employed similar concepts. Given the successes and lessons learned from those programs, I am now convinced that we must develop a model that works for San Francisco.
This means proposals based in fairness and equity. First and foremost, we must consider those who are least able to pay or have limited transportation options. We must also ensure that any revenues are directed back towards building a world-class transportation system: expanding our subway system, making transportation more frequent and pleasurable to use, and improving service in our underserved and growing neighborhoods.
Work is already underway by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and the San Francisco County Transportation Authority to develop recommendations on how congestion pricing
could work in San Francisco. While recommendations are due by the end of the year, I have requested that the agencies accelerate their work and develop draft recommendations within six months to help us achieve these bold objectives.
Sunday and Evening Metering
Cities around the world look to San Francisco's demand-based parking meter pricing as a best-practice. Here, we use the meter price to ensure a spot is available on any block. If the rate is set too high, spots will be empty. If the rate is too low, they will all be full. We have a process that sets the price in the middle to ensure a few spaces are always available for someone visiting a neighborhood and patronizing a local small business.
We have employed this model to our parking meters during weekdays and Saturdays before 6 PM. However, we know that small businesses depend on customers in the evenings and on Sundays too. Today, when meters turn off during business hours, vehicles will stay parked, limiting others from
coming to that space. The time has come to extend hours into the evening and on Sunday. This will reduce congestion, emissions, and safety issues associated with double parking and circling the block looking for a place to park.
While I support extending metering to Sundays where it makes sense to do so, we must also be sensitive to the needs of our faith-based community. I am committed to finding that balance. Where there is not the need to generate additional turnover, we should not be charging at our meters.
San Francisco needs to be bold as we rethink and invest in our transportation infrastructure. Our population is growing yet our roads cannot get any wider, nor can we add additional curb space for parking. We need to use data and smart policy to better use the infrastructure we have, and ensure that we are planning for and investing in the transportation infrastructure for the future.
I would like to thank you and your staff for preparing this thoughtful and provoking strategy.
Sincerely,
London N. Breed
Mayor
See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
San Francisco mayor proposes congestion pricing, Sunday and evening metering for parking
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More