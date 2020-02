San Francisco mayor proposes congestion pricing, Sunday and evening metering for parking

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In a letter to the SFMTA regarding tolls on busy roads, Mayor London Breed also wrote about congestion pricing and Sunday/evening metering to help alleviate the city's congested streets. These two proposals are part of the Curb Management Strategy the SFMTA Board of Directors is considering adopting at their meeting now underway.In her letter, Breed writes, "We cannot make our streets wider, so we must find other solutions."She went on to say, "The Curb Management Strategy highlights how pricing can help us tackle these challenges, and peer cities around the world have employed similar concepts."The mayor also brought up why metering during the evenings and on Sundays will help small businesses."We have employed this model to our parking meters during weekdays and Saturdays before 6PM," she wrote. "However, we know that small businesses depend on customers in the evenings and on Sundays too. Today, when meters turn off during business hours, vehicles will stay parked, limiting others from coming to that space. The time has come to extend hours into the evening and on Sunday."