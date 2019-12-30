Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy 101 in San Jose, all lanes reopened

#BREAKING Overnight - @CHPSanJose investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on Hwy 101 near Brokaw Rd. This happened just feet from Bay 101 Casino. I’m told the driver did stop. More on @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/H3qizueEyB — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) December 30, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes of Hwy 101 have reopened after a fatal accident involving a pedestrian late Sunday night.A pedestrian was struck and killed in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101 around 11:30 p.m., CHP said.The driver did stop, but officers with CHP could not confirm if the driver had been cited Monday morning.There's no indication from the police where the pedestrian was headed.All lanes of Highway 101 reopened shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.The identity of the deceased pedestrian has not been released.