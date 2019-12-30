Traffic

Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy 101 in San Jose, all lanes reopened

Officers investigate a fatal pedestrian crash on Hwy 101 in San Jose, Calif. on December 30, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes of Hwy 101 have reopened after a fatal accident involving a pedestrian late Sunday night.

A pedestrian was struck and killed in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101 around 11:30 p.m., CHP said.



The driver did stop, but officers with CHP could not confirm if the driver had been cited Monday morning.

There's no indication from the police where the pedestrian was headed.

All lanes of Highway 101 reopened shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.

The identity of the deceased pedestrian has not been released.
