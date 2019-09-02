Nearly all Highway 24 lanes reopen after crane knocked down power line near BART track, prompting emergency repairs

ALL LANES OPEN on SR-24 in both directions... except the #1 lane on the eastbound side due the planned @SFBART work. Thx to @PGE4Me, @CaltransD4, @LafayettePD, for the combined effort. And thank you for your patience. Drive safely & enjoy the rest of your #LaborDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/W2ic5shfEF — CHP - Contra Costa (@320PIO) September 2, 2019

BART Spokesperson explaining what the crane was doing when it hit the power line in Lafayette pic.twitter.com/FLU1kREWKO — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 2, 2019

100+ customers in Lafayette w/out power after a crane downed power lines. Owner of shopping plaza (in her 90s) tells me she nearly had a heart attack .. wants to know if BART plans to pay for this - crane was carrying track. Hwy 24 will close at noon for 20 mins, commute 2mor ok pic.twitter.com/UynCz0lBZ9 — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 2, 2019

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Nearly all the lanes of Highway 24 in Lafayette are back open following an early morning accident.PG&E says it will finish restoring power to a little more than 100 remaining customers by 5 p.m. Labor Day Monday after a 265 ton crane replacing equipment at the Lafayette BART station hit a power line just before 530 a.m.The line came down in the westbound lane of Highway 24 which was reopened just before 630 a.m.The incident initially knocked out electricity to more than 700 customers total including a Lafayette shopping center owned by Joan Bruzzone."I own the headaches," joked Bruzzone.She says no once called to tell her what had happened."I just arrived and almost had a heart attack," said Bruzzone. "I thought what's happening, what's going on here and then I found out."As did Bruzzone's tenants.The Whole Foods used big refrigerated trucks for some of its inventory, Peet's gave out free coffee and Yogurt Shack powered parts of the store with a generator,"Whatever is loaded into the machines we can't save," said Yogurt Shack owner Ron Coccimiglio.PG&E planned to restore power in three stages to limit traffic impacts by closing Highway 24 in both directions for 20 minutes at a time, but ultimately only needed two closures to complete the overhead rewiring work."A lot of this is going to be by feel though, it's going to depend on how the traffic flows so there is some wiggle room there," said BART Spokesperson Chris Fillipi."Hopefully they'll be able to get it fixed soon," said shopper Dan Lapporte.Businesses stand to lose big bucks on a holiday they were hoping to be open."Who's responsible? They should pay for it," said Bruzzone."We do have a claims process for this sort of thing," said Fillipi.Fillipi says it's possible the contractor and subcontractor operating the crane could be financially responsible for any claims that are filed.He does not expect any impact on Tuesday's back to work commute.BART is currently replacing 50 year old track through Lafayette, which is their busiest line.The station is scheduled to be closed for six weekends while they do the work. This incident did not impact the projects' progress.BART officials expect the station to be back open for Tuesday's commute.