Report: BART attendants to focus on station areas used as bathrooms

BART elevator sign in Pleasant Hill, Calif. on Monday, August 22, 2016. (KGO-TV)

BART is trying a new tactic to make your ride a little more pleasant.

The Chronicle reports that the transit agency will have attendants at the platform and street elevator at the Powell Street and Civic Center stations, solely to stop people from using the areas as bathrooms.

The 6-month pilot program is set to start this spring, and comes after rider complaints.

