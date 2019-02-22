RICHMOND-SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE CONCRETE CLOSURE

Richmond-San Rafael Bridge to undergo more retrofitting

Caltrans announced work will continue on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge after replacing a failed expansion joint on the upper deck. (KGO-TV)

Thomas M. Rizza
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
Caltrans announced work will continue on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge after replacing a failed expansion joint on the upper deck.

The work on the failed joint that dropped concrete on a driver, shutting down the bridge for hours, will finish March 3.

Contractors will stay on-site for the next several months to replace an additional 31 joints on the upper deck.

The work will follow the same schedule, taking place overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and bringing traffic on the upper deck down to one lane.

There will also be 30 joints on the lower deck replaced later this year as a part of a previously scheduled maintenance.

