Super Bowl 2020: San Francisco preparing for street closures in the Mission on Sunday

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is getting ready for the possibility of street celebrations when the 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday.You may remember what happened the evenings when the San Francisco Giants won the World Series in 2012 and 2014. Huge crowds, including a few vandals , gathered on Mission Street and in several other neighborhoods.The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency says starting at halftime, around 5:15 p.m., Mission, between Cesar Chavez and 21st Street may be closed.24th Street, between Bartlett and Potrero Avenue may also be closed, according to the SFMTA.Muni will be rerouted to avoid the celebration areas."Muni will reroute in the Mission starting at 5 p.m. Service will return to normal once streets are clear," posted SFMTA on its website.