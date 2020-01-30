Super Bowl 2020: San Francisco preparing for street closures in the Mission on Sunday

You may remember what happened the evenings when the San Francisco Giants won the World Series in 2012 and 2014. Huge crowds, including a few vandals, gathered on Mission Street and in several other neighborhoods.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency says starting at halftime, around 5:15 p.m., Mission, between Cesar Chavez and 21st Street may be closed.
24th Street, between Bartlett and Potrero Avenue may also be closed, according to the SFMTA.
Muni will be rerouted to avoid the celebration areas.
"Muni will reroute in the Mission starting at 5 p.m. Service will return to normal once streets are clear," posted SFMTA on its website.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Super Bowl 2020: What to know about San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Super Bowl 2020 predictions: Here's who will win 49ers vs. Chiefs andwhy
- Garoppolo vs. Mahomes analysis
- 7 things to know about 49ers, Chiefs match-up
- 49ers' George Kittle describes being 'chest to chest' with The Rock on Opening Night, grades his new tequila
- 49ers running back Raheem Mostert describes grandpa's reaction to getting Super Bowl invite
- Super Bowl 2020: Staying in Miami? Here's how to spot a rental scam
- Super Bowl 2020: Official fan gear is one of a kind, but also expensive
- 7 things to know about 49ers, Chiefs match-up
- Hard Rock Stadium food to feature Miami classics, imported delicacies
- Funniest moments from 49ers' George Kittle on Opening Night
- Strategies for scoring SuperBowl tickets on the secondary market
- #BayAreaUnite: Alook at Bay Area's stretch of sports dominance
- Lombardi Trophy Legacy: Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
- Who is Jimmy Garoppolo? Here's what we know about the face of the 49ers
- Who is Raheem Mostert? Here's what to know about 49ers running back who stunned America in NFC Championship
- 49ers' George Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen Army sergeant
- Everything to know about official San Francisco 49ers watch parties in Bay Area