TREASURE ISLAND

San Francisco supervisors to vote on Treasure Island toll plan

In this Dec. 14, 2016, photo, a sign welcomes visitors to Treasure Island in San Francisco. (AP)

By
TREASURE ISLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Today, San Francisco Supervisors are set to vote on a plan to charge tolls to enter and leave Treasure Island.

New housing is being built on the island and authorities want to charge new residents a toll to help pay for public transportation options.

RELATED: Report: Treasure Island toll to begin in 2021

The board, known as the Treasure Island Mobility Management Agency, will meet today and possibly vote on whether to charge a toll for people coming to Treasure Island. They plan to use the money to help pay for new bus lines and new ferry service. The goal is to discourage driving during peak hours and get people using public transportation.

The cost will vary based on time of day -- $3.50 during commute times, free late at night.

RELATED: Innovative training facility for US sailing team to open on Treasure Island

Opponents worry about how this will affect low-income residents. They worry they will get priced out. They plan to speak out at the meeting today.

If it passes, the toll will be in place in a couple years in 2021.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictoll roadtaxesferrymoneybay bridgepoliticsTreasure IslandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Report: Treasure Island toll to begin in 2021
TREASURE ISLAND
UC Berkeley study predicts dramatic sea level rise for the Bay Area
Alexis Smith has your Fleet Week traffic impact
Caltrans opens last part of Bay Bridge bike path
New Bay Bridge on-off ramps to Treasure Island open
New Bay Bridge on-off ramps to Treasure Island now open
More treasure island
TRAFFIC
BART service resumes between Castro Valley, West Dublin after person struck
Multi-car crash causes major traffic jam on Interstate 80 in Berkeley
Muni to revamp Potrero bus yard - and potentially add housing on top
Can anything be done about Bay Bridge traffic?
More Traffic
Top Stories
LIVE: Google CEO testifies before Congress on data breach
Stephen Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Fremont
Accuweather Forecast: Thick morning Tule Fog
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
Here's why loyal dog may have waited weeks for his family to return after Camp Fire
Music historian gives insight into 'Baby It's cold Outside'
Show More
Sonoma County CEO accused in student loan debt relief scheme to be released on house arrest
Indiana HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
City gives green light to Marriott to build hotel despite opposition
SJ woman lending a helping 'paw' to Camp Fire pets
Napa police release body camera video of fatal officer-involved shooting
More News