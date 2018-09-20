Report: Treasure Island toll to begin in 2021

TREASURE ISLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Getting to or from Treasure Island is about to come at a cost.
The San Francisco Examiner reports that in 2021, county transportation officials will begin charging a $3.50 toll during peak hours on weekdays and $2 off-peak.
On weekends, it will be $1 and free during off-peak hours.
Less than 2,000 live on the island, but big changes are coming. Housing is being built and the population on Treasure Island is expected to reach 25,000 by 2035.
The toll will help pay for the ferry service they will start offering from SF Ferry Building to Treasure Island. They will also use the money to help subsidize bus service from downtown Oakland to the island.
They are not going to forget the original residents; those you lived there before 2011 and also those who live in below market rate homes will get one free round trip a day until 2026.
Residents are excited about that ferry service; they still need to build a ferry dock, but the plan is to start offering service during peak hours in about three years in 2021.