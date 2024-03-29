  • Watch Now

Murder charges filed in deadly I-580 wrong-way crash following burglary: DA

Friday, March 29, 2024
Two men have been charged in connection with a deadly chase on I-580 near the Bay Bridge that killed a Lafayette man last week.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two men have been charged in connection with a deadly chase on I-580 near the Bay Bridge that killed a Lafayette man last week.

El Cerrito police identified the men as 34-year-old Patrick Scheckells from Oakland and 56-year-old Andre Alberty from San Francisco.

Police say officers started chasing the men's pickup truck after a burglary at a tobacco shop in San Pablo.

RELATED: El Cerrito chase, fatal crash near Bay Bridge raising safety concerns over police pursuits

Police say that right after they called off the chase on eastbound I-80, the men made a U-turn and started driving the wrong-way on westbound I-580 where they slammed into a car and killed 57-year-old David Lee Weiner.

Both men face multiple federal charges.

Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
