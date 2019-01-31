BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

Streets around the Bay Area seeing major improvements

From Berkeley to San Francisco to San Jose, some of the most congested streets in the Bay Area are starting to see major improvements. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Starting this week a dramatic transformation is underway on the most congested part of Downtown Berkeley.

A two-year project will transform Shattuck Avenue between Allston Way and University into a two-way street. City officials say it will improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The change will eliminate a complicated and circuitous dog-leg that drivers now need to navigate when driving north on Shattuck. All the turns added 25 seconds of delay for drivers and made walking and biking a challenge.

The work on Shattuck Avenue will also include wider sidewalks, replacing old water mains and new light poles.

But it's not just Berkeley's downtown seeing improvements-- San Francisco's Van Ness Avenue is in the middle of a $316-million makeover. The project is now a year and nine months behind schedule and $21-million over budget.

It's also caused increasing frustration for commuters and nearby businesses. Its predicted completion date-- not until 20-21.

In the South Bay, San Jose is in the midst of a major redesign of downtown streets to improve bike safety.

Called Better Bikeways SJ, the project involves removing parking, reconfiguring lanes and redirecting traffic.

The cost is about $1.5 million and it's expected to be completed this year.

