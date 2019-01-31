Streets around the Bay Area seeing major improvements

Starting this week a dramatic transformation is underway on the most congested part of Downtown Berkeley.A two-year project will transform Shattuck Avenue between Allston Way and University into a two-way street. City officials say it will improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.The change will eliminate a complicated and circuitous dog-leg that drivers now need to navigate when driving north on Shattuck. All the turns added 25 seconds of delay for drivers and made walking and biking a challenge.The work on Shattuck Avenue will also include wider sidewalks, replacing old water mains and new light poles.But it's not just Berkeley's downtown seeing improvements-- San Francisco's Van Ness Avenue is in the middle of a $316-million makeover. The project is now a year and nine months behind schedule and $21-million over budget.It's also caused increasing frustration for commuters and nearby businesses. Its predicted completion date-- not until 20-21.In the South Bay, San Jose is in the midst of a major redesign of downtown streets to improve bike safety.Called Better Bikeways SJ, the project involves removing parking, reconfiguring lanes and redirecting traffic.The cost is about $1.5 million and it's expected to be completed this year.