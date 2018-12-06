BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

Nightmare traffic on the Bay Bridge: Can anything be done?

EMBED </>More Videos

Experts weigh in on horrific Bay Bridge traffic that has become the norm for Bay Area drivers. (KGO-TV)

Leslie Brinkley
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It was an agonizing and epic commute on the Bay Bridge Wednesday afternoon.

A jack-knifed truck blocked three eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge for three hours.

RELATED: Bay Bridge big-rig crash causes traffic nightmare for San Francisco drivers

By rush-hour, drivers on city streets said it was taking two hours just to get on the bridge.

SFMTA says they converted 25 parking control officers into traffic flow officers at 25 key intersections.



They could alter the signals and keep intersections from being blocked, but it wasn't enough. Actually, it's never enough. 60% of the congestion in the Bay Area is due to accidents like that one.

"There's really nothing you can do once people are on the road," UC Berkeley Engineering and Computer Science Professor Alex Bayen said. "It piles up. People have to go to the bridge, to go where they're going," he said.

Bayden says it's not a city problem or a freeway problem. He said the point is, if you are a motorist, you've got to check traffic before you leave.

"There's a hope with traffic information systems that people learn every time you have to cross a key point of the Bay Area, bridge, you just track traffic before. And if the traffic is as bad as yesterday don't hit the road."



But that's easier said than done, according to SFMTA spokesperson Paul Rose.

"The timing of the accident made it especially bad in the afternoon," he said.

"If it's during the morning commute you can make decisions about BART, Muni, or alternate transportation. But if you have already driven in, what do you do with your car if it's left overnight?"

RELATED: Truck catches fire on eastbound lanes of Bay Bridge

The traffic could get worse once development on Treasure Island adds up to 24,000 new commuters over the next 17 years.

Hope hangs on new technology, technology that could reallocate lanes, control more traffic lights, and connect directly with self-driving vehicles.

In the future, if you are in a self-driving car, technology could take it over, force it to stop, and go at intervals as part of a master plan to help traffic flow.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficbuilding a better bay areabay bridgetraffictraffic delaycommutingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Bridge big-rig crash causes traffic nightmare in SF
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Recycle like a pro
Got recycling, composting, trash questions? We have answers
Get help with recycling, trash, composting
SFMTA holds community meeting to discuss central subway project
More building a better bay area
TRAFFIC
I-5 reopens at Grapevine after snow caused hours-long closure
SFMTA holds community meeting to discuss central subway project
Bay Bridge big-rig crash causes traffic nightmare in SF
3 blocks of Valencia Street set to receive protected bike lanes
More Traffic
Top Stories
Southwest flight out of Oakland rolls off runway at Burbank Airport
I-5 reopens at Grapevine after snow caused hours-long closure
Pres. George HW Bush buried at presidential library
Marin County non-profit launches Project KEEP to help foster children
Bay Area winners chosen for Congressional App challenge
Could 'Baby It's Cold Outside' be coming back to Bay Area radio?
Recycle like a pro
CA teacher arrested for forcibly cutting kid's hair in class
Show More
Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush
Majority of Calif. still suffering from moderate drought despite storms
Family and friends honored Bush 41 at private service
Oscar Grant's family requests to have BART station named after him
Meet the 30 women vying for 'The Bachelor' Colton's heart
More News