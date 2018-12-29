TRAFFIC

Suspected hit-and-run crash on Bay Bridge is causing late-night traffic nightmare

If you were expecting light, Saturday night traffic on the Bay Bridge, you thought wrong.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Bay Bridge is backed up with at least an hour-long delay Saturday night.

While drivers expect to be able zip straight across from San Francisco to the East Bay this late on a weekend night, that is far from the case.

An accident on eastbound Highway 80 just east of Treasure Island in Oakland was reported around 10:30 p.m.

The suspected hit-and-run was blocking all but two lanes.

It was cleared just before 11:30 p.m., but there are major residual delays.

Further details are unclear at this time, but one thing is for sure - Using the Bay Bridge to get from San Francisco to the East Bay is not a viable option until further notice.
