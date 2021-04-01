Director of San Francisco's Transgender Initiatives talks anti-trans bills, how to be an ally

Society

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- March 31 is International Transgender Day of Visibility, dedicated to honor and empower the lives of transgender and nonbinary people.

The day comes at a time when lawmakers around the country are passing legislation that puts limits on trans people especially kids, everything from medical care to playing youth sports.

Only one city in the whole country has a trans-led city government office - San Francisco.

Clair Farley, the director of the city's Office of Transgender Initiatives, joined ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui to talk about the city's response to anti-trans legislation, particularly targeting children.

"We're seeing it widespread across the country continue to roll back against transgender rights, and specifically targeting young people in terms of accessing restroom or support, just like any other kid wants to access," Farley said. "These are often perpetuated by fear and hatred, and so we all need to do our part to stand up against it."

Farley said San Francisco is enforcing a travel ban for city-funded trips to states with anti-LGBT laws and with any contracts that are passing the bill, building up on the legislation implemented by former Mayor Ed Lee.

In honor of Transgender Day of Visibility, San Francisco also launched the "Show your Pride! Get Vaccinated" campaign to improve access to COVID-19 vaccine for the LGBTQ+ community, especially hit hard by the pandemic.


To find out more about how you can take action and be an ally, click here.

For more information on getting vaccinated in San Francisco, click here.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

