Travel

Cruise ship passengers left stranded in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KGO) -- Some cruise ship passengers will never forget how Hurricane Dorian impacted their vacation -- they're not blaming the storm, but their cruise line.

About 200 passengers aboard the Norwegian Breakaway spent hours confined on charter buses without food or water in New Orleans, where their ship was re-routed to avoid Dorian.

Passengers say they begged to get out, but when they were finally allowed out, they were kept behind locked gates at a cargo terminal.

The cruise line helped make travel arrangements for some passengers, but those who needed to get back to Miami, just sat and waited.

Hours later, they were finally taken to the airport for a flight home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellouisianaboatsvacationhurricane doriancruise shiphurricane
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area bridges to get rid of all cash lanes
Chanel Miller goes public as Brock Turner's sex assault victim
Berkeley police arrest suspect for allegedly waving weapon outside preschool
14 sue Lyft, claim they were raped or sexually assaulted by drivers
Santa Barbara boat fire investigation to take more than a year
SF officials focus on mental illness among homeless population
Ghost Ship Jury asking to re-hear fire captain's testimony
Show More
LISTEN: Chilling distress calls from tragic SoCal boat fire
San Francisco calls NRA a 'domestic terrorist organization'
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
Officials to vote on all-electronic tolls for Bay Area bridges
Boat Fire: Santa Cruz students, Fremont teacher among victims on Conception
More TOP STORIES News