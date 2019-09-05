Cruise ship passengers left stranded in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KGO) -- Some cruise ship passengers will never forget how Hurricane Dorian impacted their vacation -- they're not blaming the storm, but their cruise line.About 200 passengers aboard the Norwegian Breakaway spent hours confined on charter buses without food or water in New Orleans, where their ship was re-routed to avoid Dorian.Passengers say they begged to get out, but when they were finally allowed out, they were kept behind locked gates at a cargo terminal.The cruise line helped make travel arrangements for some passengers, but those who needed to get back to Miami, just sat and waited.Hours later, they were finally taken to the airport for a flight home.