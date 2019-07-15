Travel

Landmarks renamed: dispute over Yosemite trademarks resolved

FRESNO, Calif. -- Many of the landmarks around Yosemite National Park will soon get their historic names back.

That means we will no longer have to call the Ahwahnee Hotel, the Majestic Yosemite Hotel.

Also to be renamed are Curry Village, Wawona Hotel, Yosemite Lodge and Badger Pass Ski Area.

The National Park Service announced Monday that a settlement had been reached with Delaware North, the former concession operator at Yosemite.

When the National Park Service announced in 2015 that it had chosen Aramark to operate facilities at the park, Delaware North announced that it owned the trademarks to the names of many of the iconic facilities at Yosemite and demanded payment from Aramark.

This settlement allows Aramark to use the historical names and requires that the trademarks return to the National Park Service upon the expiration or termination of Aramark's contract.

The settlement does include a payment to Delaware North from Aramark, but the amount has not been disclosed.

National Park Service officials say that the schedule to change the names has not yet been determined.
Related topics:
travelyosemite national parknational park servicehistory
