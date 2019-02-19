Speed record set for Boeing 787 thanks to powerful jet stream

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Right now there is a "fast lane" in the sky.
That's why some travelers are landing early at their destinations thanks to stronger than usual tailwinds.
An image from FlightAware.com shows the path of a Virgin Atlantic flight from Los Angeles to London.
The Jet Stream helped the Boeing 787 Dreamliner set a speed record for that type of plane: 801 miles per hour.
Dreamliners usually cruise at 561 miles per hour.
There is bad news, if you're flying westbound, headwinds might delay your flight.