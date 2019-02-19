TRAVEL

Speed record set for Boeing 787 thanks to powerful jet stream

A fast lane in the sky caused by a powerful jet stream is helping some travelers make it to their destinations early.

George Devine
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Right now there is a "fast lane" in the sky.

That's why some travelers are landing early at their destinations thanks to stronger than usual tailwinds.

An image from FlightAware.com shows the path of a Virgin Atlantic flight from Los Angeles to London.

The Jet Stream helped the Boeing 787 Dreamliner set a speed record for that type of plane: 801 miles per hour.

Dreamliners usually cruise at 561 miles per hour.

There is bad news, if you're flying westbound, headwinds might delay your flight.
