Speed record set for Boeing 787 thanks to powerful jet stream

Right now there is a "fast lane" in the sky.That's why some travelers are landing early at their destinations thanks to stronger than usual tailwinds.An image from FlightAware.com shows the path of a Virgin Atlantic flight from Los Angeles to London.The Jet Stream helped the Boeing 787 Dreamliner set a speed record for that type of plane: 801 miles per hour.Dreamliners usually cruise at 561 miles per hour.There is bad news, if you're flying westbound, headwinds might delay your flight.